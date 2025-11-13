Alpine factory break-in sparks espionage fears

French police are investigating a mysterious break-in at Alpine’s Viry-Chatillon facility amid growing suspicion the incident may have been an attempted act of industrial espionage.

The strange intrusion - first revealed by Le Parisien - occurred late Monday night at around 10pm, when two unidentified individuals forced entry into the lobby by smashing a window.

According to police sources quoted by French media, the intruders then headed directly upstairs toward the management and executive offices, forcing several internal doors before leaving the building just a few minutes later.

Crucially, nothing appears to have been stolen.

"Nothing was stolen. Everything is fine. There were no employees on site at the time," a source close to Alpine told Le Parisien.

The Evry public prosecutor confirmed that an investigation is underway. Security footage and fingerprints are now being analysed, but no arrests have yet been made.

With theft ruled out, Le Parisien reported: "All other avenues are being explored, including industrial espionage."

L’Equipe noted the odd timing and location - the historic Viry site is no longer designing Alpine’s F1 power units, with the team switching to customer Mercedes engines from 2026. Much of the engine staff has already transferred elsewhere, including to Ferrari.

French outlets also reported that the perpetrators appeared to know exactly where they were going, heading straight to senior offices before abruptly leaving via a side exit.

Alpine has issued no public comment beyond confirming the incident.