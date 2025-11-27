Ferrari scraps Hamilton-linked ’F44’ project amid tension

Fresh tension has emerged at Ferrari as reports in Italy claim the team has scrapped a special road-car project linked to Lewis Hamilton - the so-called "F44".

According to the Terruzzi Racconta podcast, Hamilton privately requested a bespoke special-edition model that was initially approved before being quietly abandoned.

Giorgio Terruzzi, a well known Italian F1 journalist, reported that the reversal made the seven time world champion "furious".

Terruzzi explained that the project had been promised before being "abandoned or at least put on hold".

Another well-known Italian journalist, Pino Allievi, was blunt.

"The F40 was a car that celebrated Ferrari’s 40th anniversary, as desired by Enzo Ferrari. And now they’re making an F44 just because a driver is crying?

"I would say Ferrari is doing the right thing."

He added that ultra-VIP clients can request one-offs but warned that the brand’s heritage must not be diluted.

The news comes days after chairman John Elkann told Hamilton to "talk less", and after Hamilton described 2025 as the worst season of his long career, admitting following the Las Vegas GP that he is "not looking forward" to 2026.

Allievi drew a sharp comparison: "It reminds me of Schumacher when he went to Mercedes."

He suggested 2026 will be decisive for whether Hamilton can still fight at the front, "assuming he is even still in the cockpit".

Former Ferrari driver Rene Arnoux, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, also sees Hamilton’s age as a growing factor.

"Antonelli had a great debut season at 18," he said. "This is why I see Hamilton’s situation as difficult - he’s 40 years old and he can’t perform for the entire season like he could years ago.

"Regardless of Hamilton’s situation, the car wasn’t up to par, and that was evident with Leclerc. The hope is that next year they can exploit the new regulations and finally give fans satisfaction after so many years."