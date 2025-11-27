Lawson unsure of future after whirlwind season

Liam Lawson says he has "absolutely no idea" whether he will remain in Formula 1 next season.

It’s been a whirlwind first full season on the grid for the New Zealander, starting with his ill-fated stint alongside Max Verstappen, complaints from rivals over his aggression, and now a painstaking wait to hear if he’s being retained in the Red Bull hierarchy.

With most attention focused on Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar - and even Arvid Lindblad tipped for a Racing Bulls debut next year - Lawson admitted in Las Vegas that he has no clarity at all.

"Honestly, I have absolutely no idea," he said when asked about the timing of Red Bull’s decision-making. "I expect the decision won’t be made until later - towards the end of the season, or even after."

He believes the tight Constructors’ battles between Red Bull and Mercedes, and Racing Bulls’ own fight lower down, are delaying everything.

"Both teams are fighting for important positions," he said. "They want to take advantage of every opportunity, so they’re postponing the decision as long as possible. But honestly - I really don’t know."

Lawson says the stakes are enormous.

"Your first season in Formula 1 is always the most important," he said. "It’s your first full year that decides whether you stay in the sport. Far more drivers lose their place after one or two seasons than after many years. If you’ve managed to stay a couple of seasons, you’re already considered valuable."