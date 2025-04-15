Domenicali has bad news for Imola’s F1 future

Stefano Domenicali has bad news for the Formula 1 race at Imola.

The Italian circuit returned to the calendar amid the sport’s covid crisis, and F1 CEO Domenicali told Rai radio: "I do not forget that Imola responded for us in a moment of great difficulty.

"When there was a need to find new places, they responded immediately with great enthusiasm and the ability of an entire city."

However, the situation has now changed, as Domenicali is inundated with interest from potential race hosts offering vast sums for a continued global expansion of Formula 1.

"In the coming months we will face this choice," he said. "From a human point of view it will not be easy, but I have to exercise an international role that puts me in front of many requests around the world from emerging countries that can allow F1 to grow.

"It is an evaluation that I will soon have to solve with a definitive decision."

The Italian had been specifically asked if Imola can continue to co-exist on a calendar that already has a race in Italy locked in for the foreseeable future - at the iconic Monza venue.

"Italy has always represented and will always represent an important part of F1, even in the future," said Domenicali. "However, it will be increasingly difficult to have two grands prix in the same country because the interest in our sport is growing.

"It will be difficult for this current situation to continue for a long time."

Domenicali was also asked for his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton’s current struggle to get up to speed at Ferrari.

"Winning straight away is not trivial," he answered. "I believe in his tenacity and strength to grow together with the team - I want to be positive. But at the same time it is obviously not easy.

"And then, (Charles) Leclerc is an extraordinary driver who does not want to miss the opportunity to show that he is stronger. But these are also extraordinary elements in the Ferrari team that are positive for the whole of Formula 1."