Cardile backs Honda despite Aston’s Monza struggles

Aston Martin technical chief Enrico Cardile insists the team has no regrets over its works Honda partnership, despite another difficult weekend fully exposing the weakness of the current power unit.

Honda’s Spec 2 upgrade has improved some areas, but Aston Martin is still struggling badly at power-sensitive Monza - hot on the heels of reports suggesting the team is exploring Mercedes or Red Bull-Ford as possible future backup options.

Cardile, however, remains adamant that Honda was the right choice.

"For any team aspiring to become World Champions, the right choice is to partner exclusively with a power unit supplier, and Honda is the right partner to do that with," he said.

"When we made that decision, Honda’s power unit was one of the best, if not the best, in Formula 1."

Meanwhile, Cardile confirmed the major Hungary-Zandvoort upgrade, which transformed the car’s downforce and drivability, is effectively the final aerodynamic package of 2026.

"We’ve made a double step, if you like - a big increase in raw performance and a big improvement in drivability."

"The only exception would be if, while we’re developing the 2027 car, we discover something that it makes sense to test on track this year to help our correlation."

Weight-saving work should be completed around Baku, after which Aston Martin expects to run essentially the final version of the current car.

But Cardile says next year’s machine will be completely different.

"Every single part will be new," he said.

"In this sense, it will be a completely new car, and it gives us the freedom and mindset to achieve what we want."