Camara reveals eyesight issue before F1 debut

Rafael Camara has revealed that he will arrive in Formula 1 next season with both myopia and astigmatism - and normally races wearing contact lenses.

The Ferrari junior, who will join Haas in 2027, discussed his eyesight during an official Formula 2 stream.

"I have myopia," he said.

"My prescription is 2.75 and 2.50. I also have astigmatism, so lights seem very bright to me."

Camara normally uses contact lenses in the car, but recalled one occasion when he forgot them at the hotel and had to race wearing his glasses instead.

"I told my trainer, ’I think I forgot my contact lenses at the hotel,’" he explained. "There wasn’t going to be enough time, so I put on my glasses."

"To make sure the team wouldn’t see, I lowered my helmet visor," said the 21-year-old.

The experiment was not especially successful.

"I qualified second by less than half a tenth of a second," said Camara. "It felt like I had a wall on either side of me."

"I lost pole position because of the glasses."

There is no regulatory problem with Camara’s eyesight provided the required FIA medical standards are met, and corrective glasses or contact lenses are permitted.

Camara also said he is not the only driver with corrected vision, but unlike some others he has no interest in hiding it.

"I’m not the only one who wears contact lenses in F1, but the others hide it," said the Brazilian.

"They wear contact lenses while driving, but unlike me, they don’t take them out between sessions. The difference is that I walk around the paddock wearing glasses because I don’t try to hide it."