Marko dismisses Horner book as ’collection of untruths’

Dr Helmut Marko has hit back at Christian Horner’s increasingly personal claims about their Red Bull relationship, dismissing the former team boss’s new book as a "collection of untruths".

Horner has used Drive, together with a flurry of interviews surrounding its release, to make a series of claims about his former colleague.

Most recently, he told Bild am Sonntag that Marko had worked hard to have him removed from Red Bull and had failed even to offer condolences after the death of Horner’s former partner and mother of his daughter.

"That wasn’t very classy," Horner said.

He has also accused Marko of being too harsh with Red Bull’s young drivers and of repeatedly leaking internal information including race strategies and driver news.

Marko has now responded, although only briefly.

"That’s a collection of untruths, I don’t want to address them at all," he told f1-insider.com.

Confronted separately by Bild, the 83-year-old gave essentially the same answer.

"The book is a collection of untruths, which I don’t want to discuss in detail," Marko, 83, told the German newspaper.

Horner’s revelations have extended beyond Marko himself.

He claims, for example, that Fernando Alonso wanted to join Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen for 2025, but that Marko opposed the move - apparently on behalf of Verstappen’s management.

"Fernando even told me he was really looking forward to driving alongside Max the following season," Horner wrote.

"Then Helmut, seemingly on behalf of Verstappen’s management team, made it clear they weren’t keen on the idea."