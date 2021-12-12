Brawn, Symonds, to lose top F1 jobs - report
Brawn is expected to step down at the end of 2022
Search
Ross Brawn could be set to lose his top job as Formula 1’s managing director.
When Liberty Media took over from Bernie Ecclestone some years ago, a trio of managers ran the sport - Chase Carey as CEO, Sean Bratches in charge of commercial matters, and respected F1 engineer Brawn, 67, as sporting chief.
Bratches and Carey have since departed, with Formula 1’s commercial rights now headed by Stefano Domenicali.
Another engineering veteran, 68-year-old Pat Symonds, subsequently joined to be in charge of technical matters, but now it emerges that both he and Brawn are set to depart.
Brawn is expected to step down as competition director at the end of 2022. And his former colleague at Benetton (Symonds) is expected to go a few months earlier - in the summer.
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
add_circle Top teams want more money for F1 sprint races
add_circle Williams loved F1 ’more than anything’ - Ecclestone
add_circle ’Toughest’ series of F1 races ever - Steiner
add_circle F1 ’back in the black’ with latest financial results
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media