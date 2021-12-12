12 December 2021
Official: Mazepin to miss Abu Dhabi GP after positive Covid test
He will not participate in today’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Search
Haas F1 Team driver Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
"The team therefore regrets to announce that Nikita will be unable to participate in the race.
"Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned.
"Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing."
Haas F1
10 December 2021
add_circle F1 finale in doubt for Haas over chassis shortage
9 December 2021
add_circle Fittipaldi confirmed as 2022 Haas F1 official reserve driver
7 December 2021
add_circle Abu Dhabi GP 2021 - Haas F1 preview
30 November 2021
add_circle Saudi Arabia GP 2021 - Haas F1 preview
More on Haas F1
Formula 1 news
12 December 2021
add_circle Bottas to test Alfa Romeo on Tuesday
12 December 2021
add_circle Marko brought ’relaxation program’ to Verstappen
12 December 2021
add_circle Verstappen thinks he makes Hamilton ’nervous’
12 December 2021
add_circle Piastri: I’d be pretty annoyed if I wasn’t on the grid in 2023
12 December 2021