Official: Mazepin to miss Abu Dhabi GP after positive Covid test

By Olivier Ferret

12 December 2021 - 09:25
Haas F1 Team driver Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"The team therefore regrets to announce that Nikita will be unable to participate in the race.

"Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned.

"Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing."

