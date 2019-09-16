2 October 2019
Brawn can imagine Russian F1 team
"The more teams there are, the more opportunities there will be"
Ross Brawn can imagine there being a Russian team on the Formula 1 grid.
At Sochi, Russia’s trade minister said a Russian F1 team is "not far off". The man closest to making that happen is Boris Rotenberg, the billionaire behind the SMP Racing operation.
"I think the more teams there are, the more opportunities there will be for our drivers," he said.
Brawn, F1’s sporting boss, told Tass news agency: "We have a quite strong presence in Formula 1 of Russian drivers, businessmen and entrepreneurs.
"There is also a Russian race, so all the prerequisites (for a F1 team) are there already."
