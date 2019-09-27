2 October 2019
Senna would hate F1 driver penalties - Ramirez
"They are punishing the essence of the sport"
Ayrton Senna would be "turning in his grave" if he knew what Formula 1 had become.
That is the claim of Jo Ramirez, the long-time former McLaren team coordinator who worked closely with the late F1 legend.
The Mexican said Senna would be most upset about the penalties given to drivers for risky racing manoeuvres.
"If Ayrton is watching, he will be turning in his grave because Formula 1 is so different. Especially the amount of penalties.
"Let them race!" Ramirez, 78, is quoted by AS newsoaper.
"They are punishing the essence of the sport. Ayrton said when you saw a gap and did not use it, you are no longer a racing driver."
