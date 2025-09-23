Bottas eyes early Ferrari test ahead of Cadillac debut

Valtteri Bottas is hoping to climb back into a Formula 1 cockpit before his Cadillac contract even begins.

Although reports suggested Mercedes was blocking its reserve driver from testing until his new deal formally starts on January 1, the Finn told news agency STT he hopes to run a 2023 Ferrari before the year is out.

"Hopefully we will be able to test it in November or December," said Bottas, who has been confined to the sidelines all season.

The 36-year-old admits it has been painful to watch others compete this season so far.

"Every time the cars line up on the starting grid, I think ’Oh my God’. But I’ve learned to appreciate the sport more.

"Being an F1 driver is the best job in the world, and I’m going to remember that for years to come."

Cadillac, entering as a full works team in 2026, will roll out its own car in January. "I want to be ready when testing starts in Barcelona," Bottas said of the first five-day program scheduled for the end of that month.

The Nastola-born veteran, with ten wins, 20 poles and 67 podiums to his name, says he is under no illusion about Cadillac’s learning curve. "It will take a few years, but I believe I can drive for a few more years and thus be part of the team’s success."

He is buoyed by the experienced figures already on board - Pat Symonds, Nick Chester and team boss Graeme Lowdon among them. "In this team, he has the opportunity to do things properly," Bottas said of Lowdon, the former Marussia chief.

"We get along well."

Contract talks with Cadillac, he revealed, were straightforward. "The American side wanted me, so the process went quickly."

And with fellow F1 veteran Sergio Perez joining him as teammate, Bottas expects a steady environment. "He’s a calm guy with experience from many teams. We always put both teams first, which is exactly what Cadillac needs."