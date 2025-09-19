Perez to test Ferrari F1 car for Cadillac

Sergio Perez has confirmed that Cadillac will soon begin on-track Formula 1 preparations using a Ferrari chassis.

Speaking at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old revealed that after simulator work in Charlotte, he will travel to England next week to drive a Formula 1 car.

"Next week I’ll be in Charlotte first and then in England," said Perez. "I’ll test the simulator, but after that, I plan to drive an F1 car."

The Mexican admitted he needs mileage to rebuild strength ahead of Cadillac’s 2026 debut. "I need to start preparing to be ready early next year, as I’ve lost tone in my neck and need to regain full functionality to drive an F1 car in the best possible way," he explained.

Although not officially confirmed, it is strongly believed the car in question will be a 2023 Ferrari, loaned to the American manufacturer as part of its customer engine supply partnership with Maranello.

Perez, who lost his Red Bull seat at the end of 2024, is relishing the fresh challenge. "I want to go back and enjoy it because the last few years have been difficult," he said.

"I want to return to a Formula 1 that I enjoy and work with a team that has the same enthusiasm as me."

Meanwhile, paddock rumours suggest fellow Cadillac recruit Valtteri Bottas has been blocked by Mercedes from taking part in any Ferrari-based testing this year.