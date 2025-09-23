Alonso resigned after ’last car’ warning

Fernando Alonso has admitted Aston Martin faces more pain at upcoming power-hungry tracks, after leaving Baku empty-handed with a car he says was doomed to struggle.

Starting P11, 11th, the 44-year-old veteran admitted he needed chaos up front to scrape points - but instead endured a quiet afternoon.

"That was a given. Nothing happened to the suspension today," he said ironically on DAZN, recalling his earlier misfortune at Monza that according to the team was caused by gravel.

"With this type of car, we knew we were going to be the last car here," the two-time champion added. "In Las Vegas we’re going to be the last car, in Mexico we’re going to be the last car.

"Of the eight races left, we’ll be last in three. We just have to get through them."

Alonso said Aston’s main weakness is straight-line speed, with excessive drag cancelling out gains from recent high-downforce upgrades. "On tracks with long straights, we’re behind," he admitted.

"On others like Singapore or Brazil, there are small opportunities. That’s why Zandvoort and Monza hurt so much when we lost points there," he admitted.

Still, Alonso insisted he will seize chances when they come. "We enjoy it when we can make the difference. When the car decides the result, you just have to put up with it too."