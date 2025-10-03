’Boring’ car appearance fears for 2026 cars

With Formula 1 bracing for its most radical rules shake-up in history, questions are mounting about whether the new cars will showcase variety - or end up looking almost identical.

The 2026 season will not only mark the debut of new engine regulations but also a complete reset of aerodynamics - raising memories of 2022, when the current ground effect era began.

Back then, Ferrari’s ’bathtub’ sidepods, Red Bull’s ramped radiator covers and Mercedes’ radical zero-pods made the grid visibly diverse. "For technology enthusiasts, it was a golden age," noted Auto Motor und Sport.

But after four years of stable rules, concepts have steadily converged. "If you look at how much detail is visible in this area today and compare it with 2022, it’s completely different," said Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin.

"That’s why there have been so many changes here."

He warned that "some areas will look the same for everyone, simply because the regulations don’t allow much freedom," but suggested the biggest variety will be seen when the cars are first revealed - before the copying begins.

Adrian Newey, now designing Aston Martin’s 2026 car, is also hopeful of a repeat of the 2022 variety.

"I always love differences between the teams," he said. "It’s boring when all the cars look the same and you can only tell them apart by the livery.

"I think the chances are good that we’ll see something similar in 2026. There’s enough flexibility in the regulations. I’m sure everyone will come up with different solutions."