Drugovich moves on from Aston Martin reserve role

Felipe Drugovich has confirmed he will leave Aston Martin at the end of the year, ending his three-season stint as the team’s reserve driver.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has signed with Andretti to race in Formula E, closing the door on his Formula 1 hopes - at least for now. He is widely tipped to be replaced at Aston Martin in 2026 by Honda-backed Yuki Tsunoda.

"I learned as much as I could in these three years and, actually, having looked from the other side of the helmet and observed the drivers from the outside, I think this has helped me learn a lot more than I thought," he is quoted as saying by Italy’s Autosprint.

"So it was a positive thing and I think the change came at the right time."

Drugovich, the 2022 Formula 2 champion, admitted some regret at not racing full-time in the last few years. "Of course, if I had known how these three years would go, I definitely would have at least competed in full championships earlier. Because that’s what I love to do," he said.

"At the same time, I thought it was important to do everything possible to get a seat in F1. And if that hadn’t happened, I would have moved on, and yes, here I am."

Reflecting on his time at Aston Martin, Drugovich revealed he had only brief contact with Adrian Newey, who joined the team this year. "All the contact I had with him took place at Silverstone," he said.

"I introduced myself, and that was all the interaction we had. He doesn’t talk to anyone in the team, no one knows what he’s doing. I mean, everyone knows what he’s doing, but he doesn’t really share it with anyone, which is good. He’s very focused on this.

"And for that reason, I also expect Aston Martin to do a great job next year."