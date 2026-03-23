BMW rules out F1 return despite new manufacturer interest

BMW has ruled out a return to Formula 1 despite a surge in manufacturer interest sparked by the sport’s controversial 2026 regulations.

The new rules have already attracted Audi and Cadillac to the grid, while Honda reversed its previous exit plans and committed to the new era.

Chinese giant BYD is reportedly also now exploring a potential entry, either as a new team or by acquiring an existing one.

But BMW says it is not interested.

"The answer is no," BMW M CEO Frank van Meel told Australian media when asked about a possible F1 comeback.

Instead, the German manufacturer will continue to focus on racing programs more closely aligned with its road cars.

"We try to be closer to our series products with everything we do," he said.

"That’s why we’re happy racing cars like the M4 in GT4 and GT3 with engines that are used in our production models."

While acknowledging Formula 1’s global reach, van Meel suggested the championship does not currently fit BMW’s technical priorities.

"From a marketing standpoint, it would be great," he said.

"But from a technology standpoint, we don’t see it achieving the targets we have."

BMW last competed in Formula 1 as a factory team in 2009, having previously enjoyed success as an engine supplier.