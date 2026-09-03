Ben Sulayem rejects FIA bias claims

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has rejected suggestions that Formula 1 stewards are biased against particular drivers or nationalities following controversy at Zandvoort.

Franco Colapinto and Arvid Lindblad were both penalised for overtaking under yellow flags after Max Verstappen’s opening-lap crash, prompting criticism from drivers, fans and analysts - even Colapinto’s main sponsor.

Speaking at the FIA American Congress in Buenos Aires, Ben Sulayem said complaints about bias are not unique to Argentina.

"I’ve also heard other people say they’re biased against other people," he said.

"They think the FIA is biased against the British, but we’re not biased against them."

He said the governing body is expanding steward training and plans to rotate officials more widely.

"We’re asking the sporting authorities of the countries to send us names so we can prepare the stewards, because we’re going to rotate the sporting stewards."

Ben Sulayem said the standard should remain simple.

"They can be tough, but they have to be fair," he said. "Fairness is the FIA’s mission."

He also promised to speak directly with Colapinto.

"I’ll call Franco personally. I’ll listen to what he has to say."