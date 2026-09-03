Antonelli unfazed by Monza penalty

Kimi Antonelli says he is not worried about starting at the back of the grid for his home race at Monza, insisting overtaking should be straightforward.

The championship leader will take a fresh Mercedes power unit this weekend after exhausting his permitted allocation, but the engine will not yet include Mercedes’ ADUO development upgrade.

That specification is now expected only in October, potentially in Austin or Mexico, meaning Antonelli could still face another power-unit penalty later in the season.

Asked about starting from the rear at Monza, the 20-year-old simply replied: "That’s ok in Monza - overtaking is easy."

Ralf Schumacher believes the Italian’s popularity is already becoming a major part of the Monza weekend.

"If Kimi wins in Monza, the place will be just as crazy as if Ferrari wins," he told Sky Deutschland.

And Schumacher is convinced Antonelli will eventually end up at Maranello.

"If Kimi were to drive in red and win races, Monza would probably have to be completely renovated," he laughed.

"He’s everyone’s darling. Him in a Ferrari would be the absolute dream for the Italians."

"Kimi will definitely be driving a Ferrari at some point in his career if he continues to drive like this, I’m sure of it."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also told Corriere della Sera that Antonelli’s rise is benefiting the sport well beyond the track.

"It’s a beautiful story that’s giving our country a tremendous boost, including financially."

"Kimi, so young and fresh, so natural, also has an extraordinary element of romance."