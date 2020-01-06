Beating top teams ’not possible’ in 2020 - Seidl

It is "not possible" for McLaren to take on the top three teams until the budget cap comes into force.

That is the admission of team boss Andreas Seidl, who is nonetheless upbeat about McLaren’s chances from 2021 after a strong recovery last year.

"We believe we can improve with the new rules," he told the Munich newspaper TZ.

"With a new wind tunnel and simulator and the huge passion of talented people, I am confident we can reach the main teams," Seidl added.

"At the moment it is not possible for a team like McLaren to be in the front row, because Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have much more budget. But it must also be said that they have done a better job," he said.