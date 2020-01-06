6 January 2020
F1 in talks with Saudi Arabia - Briatore
"It is a country that has had an incredible evolution"
F1 could soon add Saudi Arabia to the race calendar.
That is the news from Flavio Briatore, who some years ago helped to broker the deal that took the sport to Azerbaijan.
Referring to Saudi Arabia, the former Renault boss told Rai radio: "It is a country that has had an incredible evolution in the last two years.
"It is opening up in an extraordinary way and there are now great opportunities for investment. As far as I know, they are already talking," Briatore added.
