2020 ’delicate’ for Vettel - Montezemolo

Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo says 2020 will be a "delicate" moment for Sebastian Vettel.

Just before Christmas, Ferrari extended Charles Leclerc’s contract until the end of 2024, isolating former number 1 Vettel whose deal runs out this year.

"Leclerc is a hard racer and an intelligent boy who can become a champion," Montezemolo told Sky Italia.

"Certainly there have been negative moments for the team, as the drivers must know they are not racing for themselves but for Ferrari," he said.

"It is a great responsibility that Binotto and the team will have, and a delicate issue."

But Montezemolo thinks it is possible that quadruple world champion Vettel can prove his contribution to Ferrari this year.

"Vettel must be calm and have confidence in his abilities, which are very strong," he said.

"He must also have a very open dialogue with the team. But when it comes to the end of contracts, they are always delicate years."

So with Vettel’s contract ending, team boss Mattia Binotto said it will be an important task on his desk for 2020.

"Certainly something will happen," he smiled.

"It is a topic that we will take more seriously once the season has started, but at Ferrari we are lucky that many drivers would like to be with us.

"But the drivers we have now, one with experience and the other younger, are both strong. It is premature to think about what we will do in 2021," said Binotto.