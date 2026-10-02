Audi unveils plans for new Hinwil F1 campus

Audi has unveiled plans for a major new Formula 1 campus in Hinwil as it continues building towards its long-term target of challenging for championships by 2030.

The new facility, less than one kilometre from Audi’s existing Swiss base, is already partly operational and is scheduled for full completion in 2030.

The current Hinwil site will remain in use before becoming the team’s manufacturing and wind-tunnel centre, while Audi’s power units will continue to be developed in Neuburg and its UK technical base remains in Bicester.

"The Campus will play an important role in helping us attract and retain world-class talent while providing the foundations required to achieve our long-term ambitions," team principal Mattia Binotto said.

"We are not simply moving into an existing facility, we are creating a home designed around our people, our culture and our ambitions."

Meanwhile, Gabriel Bortoleto has rejected suggestions Audi’s major Baku upgrade failed.

"We’re confident that the updates delivered exactly the effect we were hoping for, so we have no real doubts about that," said the Brazilian.

"After last weekend, we collected a lot of data, analysed it, and confirmed that the updates were working. It turned out that we picked a bad time to introduce these new features, so from the outside it might have looked like they weren’t working."