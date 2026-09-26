Audi insists upgrade not a flop after Q1 exit

Audi’s biggest upgrade package of the season has produced its worst qualifying result of 2026, with both cars eliminated in Q1 in Baku.

The weekend had started on a more positive note, with Mattia Binotto making clear that Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto are already locked in for 2027.

"Our drivers were contracted, so we knew that it would have been no change," he said.

"But on top of that, I think we are happy on the speed of them. So, we never announced really what would happen next year because there was no necessity."

Audi then unveiled its most extensive development package of the year, revising 14 aerodynamic areas of the R26 including the front wing, floor and diffuser.

But qualifying went badly wrong.

Bortoleto was only P17 with Hulkenberg just behind - the first time both Audis have been knocked out in Q1 this season.

"When both cars are out in Q1, something definitely isn’t going according to plan," Hulkenberg told Sky Deutschland.

"We’re out because we didn’t nail it and we also had some bad luck. Without a car in front of you, you lose a good half-second on the straight, and that definitely knocks you out."

"That combination killed us today."

Audi is not yet writing off the upgrade.

Auto Motor und Sport quoted racing director Allan McNish as saying the team simply needs more time to understand it.

"At the moment, we’re still finding it difficult to get the maximum out of the changes," said the former Toyota driver.

"We definitely need to understand the upgrade package better. However, we’re seeing the same thing with the other teams - the real benefits of the updates usually only become apparent after about three or four races."

McNish also pointed out that Baku is a particularly difficult track for Audi’s power unit.