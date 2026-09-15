Audi open to more investors but will keep F1 control

Audi could sell further shares in its Formula 1 team as investor interest grows, but CEO Gernot Dollner insists the German manufacturer will retain control of the project.

Speaking in Madrid, Dollner said Audi’s F1 program remains fully funded despite wider cost-cutting across the Volkswagen Group.

"We have prepared very thoroughly for Formula 1 and established the project with solid financing and a partner," he said.

"Our business plan will reach the break-even point within this decade. We are sticking to our plan and see no reason to change anything."

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund already bought a significant minority stake in the team, reportedly around one third, before Audi’s full works entry.

Dollner confirmed there is now further outside interest.

"We are seeing a lot of interest from other potential partners, but we will always retain control of the team," he said.

"You can run Formula 1 with a democratic management style, but you’ll never be fast enough. Partners need to have confidence in us that we will take care of the racing team ourselves."

Dollner also played down concerns that the FIA’s push toward a possible naturally aspirated V8 formula from 2030 could clash with Audi’s electrification strategy.

"No, I wouldn’t go that far," he pushed back.

"The fuel will remain sustainable - that’s important to us. That would be a red line for us, but it’s not up for discussion."

He also gave a strong endorsement of 39-year-old Nico Hulkenberg, whose medium-term seat has been the subject of some speculation.

"We are extremely happy with Hulkenberg and Bortoleto, who are both pulling in the same direction for the good of the Audi Formula 1 team," he said.

Dollner added that Hulkenberg’s German nationality is particularly valuable internally at Audi, even if performance will remain the decisive factor.

And while he wants to see a German GP return, Audi will not finance it.

"We have no plans for financial involvement," said Dollner. "As a manufacturer, we can contribute by fielding teams, but others have to step up and build such an event."