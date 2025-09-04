Audi promises ’concrete preview’ of F1 project

Audi says fans will soon get their first real glimpse of the marque’s preparations for its 2026 Formula 1 debut.

The German carmaker, which is taking over Sauber to create a full works entry, made the pledge alongside the unveiling of its radical new ’Concept C’ all-electric sports car in Milan.

"Preparations for our start in Formula 1 are moving at full speed," said CEO Gernot Dollner. "And just a few weeks after the unveiling of the new design philosophy in Milan, another exciting moment for the four rings is already on the horizon.

"We look forward to giving all fans a concrete preview of what to expect from us in Formula 1 starting next year," he added.

Rumours suggest the reveal could happen at next week’s IAA motor show in Munich, but Audi has not yet confirmed the timing.

Audi will enter Formula 1 with a full factory team in 2026, building on Sauber’s existing operation in Hinwil.

Former Racing Bulls boss Franz Tost has backed Audi’s approach, starting with the driver selection.

"The choice is very good," he told Speed Week.

"Nico Hulkenberg is doing a superb job, Gabriel Bortoleto came in this year and is learning. He’s shown very strong performances recently. However, he may struggle in the second half of the season with some tracks that are new to him.

"But he’s doing well and will be ready for 2026."

As for Audi’s chances from the green light next year, Tost said: "I expect them to be up there - not in the top three, but soon behind them.

"I expect them to be between fourth and sixth among the teams."