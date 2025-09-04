Schumacher’s Cadillac collapse leaves future unclear

Mick Schumacher’s hoped-for future with Cadillac has evaporated - leaving his motorsport career at another crossroads.

The former Haas driver, who moved from Formula 1 into Alpine’s World Endurance Championship team, was set to join Cadillac’s WEC program and serve as reserve driver for its 2026 F1 entry.

But according to Auto Motor und Sport and Motorsport Aktuell, Schumacher abruptly pulled out of the deal.

"Did Mick Schumacher gamble too badly?" asked the former German source.

Reports suggest the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher was unhappy with Cadillac’s offer, preferring the privileges he enjoyed at Alpine - such as extra tyre allocation and guaranteed qualifying stints. Cadillac’s Jota-run program treats all drivers equally, including past stars like Jenson Button.

Alpine, however, has already signed Antonio Felix da Costa as Schumacher’s successor, leaving him without a confirmed seat. Auto Bild reports Schumacher will race again for Alpine this weekend in Austin before holding further talks.

The German is also not in contention for a 2026 Alpine F1 seat, with Flavio Briatore ruling him out as a candidate alongside Pierre Gasly. That may leave McLaren’s 2027 WEC project as Schumacher’s best option, though it would mean sitting out a season first.