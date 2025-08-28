Audi at ’base camp’, Hulkenberg central to climb

Audi’s Formula 1 project is still at "base camp" as it prepares to fully take over Sauber next year, according to project head Mattia Binotto.

"There are still many goals," he told the German news agency SID ahead of the Dutch GP. "More podiums, even victories.

"In the end, we want to win the title, so there’s still a lot for him to do."

Binotto was referring to Nico Hulkenberg, fresh from his first recent podium in F1, who he says will be a key figure in Audi’s climb to the top. "I want Nico to climb to the front. I hope so. And I think so," he said.

But the Italian admitted the works team is still in its early stages. "We may not have started climbing yet, but we have defined our path to the summit and drawn up our plan," said Binotto.

"We’ll start climbing very soon."

Binotto described the task as the most exciting in motorsport. "Building a works team from scratch is the most exciting task in Formula 1," he confirmed. "It’s a huge challenge, it’s fascinating."

"In the next six months, a lot still needs to happen. The new car needs to be finalised, the new power unit needs to be optimised and homologated. But then it’s also about the brand, the launch, marketing, and sponsors.

"The challenges in Formula 1 encompass more than just the sporting side. We’re doing everything necessary and moving in the right direction. But time is running out."

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone agreed Audi is progressing, although admitting the project has had some "difficulties" to date.

"Yes, absolutely," he told sport.de.

"They’re doing a good job at the moment. They’ve had some bad luck here and there, but it will all fall into place. It will be nice to see a major manufacturer enter Formula 1. They’ve overcome the difficult phases."

When asked about Hulkenberg’s breakthrough podium, Ecclestone said: "His bad luck was that he hadn’t been sitting in the right car for years. That day, everything went right for him. He’s a true Formula 1 driver."