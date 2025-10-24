Leclerc backs Ferrari people amid viral memes

Charles Leclerc insists Ferrari has the right people in place despite another disappointing season that has turned the Maranello team into a running joke online.

Although Leclerc reached the podium in Austin, a string of missed opportunities has seen the Scuderia slide behind rivals in both pace and results - prompting a flood of memes mocking Ferrari’s campaign and speculation that the team needs an outside shake-up.

But the Monegasque says the answer lies within.

"We’re not where we want to be yet," he said in Mexico. "But I feel the right people are in the right places. That gives me confidence for what’s to come."

"I know the people and I know how hard we’re working to improve our processes and ways of working," he continued. "New people are also joining the team, bringing a fresh perspective and different approaches, and that gives me a lot of optimism for the future."

Leclerc agreed that 2026 - when Formula 1’s radical new regulations arrive - could mark a defining moment for Ferrari.

"Next year will be a very important turning point," he said. "But I’m optimistic because I know the team, I know the people, and I know we’re heading in the right direction."

He attributes Ferrari’s most recent dip in form to other teams continuing to develop while Maranello has paused updates. "Some of our competitors have found a bit more speed with recent upgrades, but that was to be expected," Leclerc explained.

"We haven’t introduced any new components, while others have. That’s a choice - one that I hope will pay off at the start of next year. We know what we need to do, and I believe the decisions we make now will put us back in contention for victories."

Leclerc also said Ferrari’s improved showing in Austin was down to subtle tweaks rather than major changes. "We certainly didn’t completely overhaul the car," he noted. "In the end, it was just small changes in the setup and the way we warm up the tyres, which we know are very sensitive this year."

He also praised the team’s creative race strategy - starting on soft tyres. "On the grid, I discovered I was the only one at the top with them," he said. "At that point I started to wonder if it wasn’t the wrong decision.

"It turned out to be the right choice, and it makes me happy to know that we were the only ones to think of that strategy. That’s how you make the difference."