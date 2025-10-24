Hadjar rules out early Red Bull switch

Despite a dip in form since summer, Isack Hadjar remains confident he is on course for promotion to Red Bull Racing in 2026 - even as tension mounts among the current Racing Bulls lineup.

The 21-year-old Frenchman endured a subdued weekend in Austin but told Sky Italia he’s eager to bounce back in Mexico.

"I’m really eager to get back in the car," Hadjar said. "I like to think I can be the best rookie of the season, but the comparison can’t really be made, because I don’t have the same car as Antonelli, Bortoleto or Bearman."

Hadjar admitted his ultimate goal is clear.

"My goal is to go to Red Bull and become Verstappen’s teammate," he said. "I’d be disappointed if that didn’t happen. But at the same time, it would be hard to leave Racing Bulls because I’m doing so well."

He confirmed that, whatever happens, his future is secure inside the Red Bull organisation.

"I know I’ll still be in Formula 1 next year, whereas this time last year, I had no idea what was in store," he said. "So you could say I’m less panicked now."

Hadjar also played down earlier speculation that he could replace Yuki Tsunoda before the end of 2025.

"That would mean I’d have to do two more races with my team," he said with a smile. "But that’s not going to happen. I’m happy at Racing Bulls, I’m working for the team, and I need to help achieve sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship."

His situation contrasts sharply with that of Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, who appear to be vying for the single remaining Racing Bulls seat for 2026 - with junior Arvid Lindblad expected to make his debut alongside Hadjar.

After an on-track clash in Austin and some angry radio outbursts, Tsunoda publicly apologised in Mexico. Both drivers were quizzed about the incident and their uncertain futures during the official FIA press conference.

"We haven’t spoken in person," Tsunoda admitted. "I apologised to the team and to VCARB. What I said, especially in the media, was very unnecessary."

Lawson said he’s trying to stay focused amid the noise.

"Every weekend I’m just trying to do the best job I can," he said. "Our approach doesn’t really change - we’re still waiting on what’s going to happen."

Asked if he’s done enough to keep his seat, Lawson replied:

"You always look back and learn from mistakes, but I feel like I’ve done everything I can. It’s always been performance-based - you drive fast, you stay."

As for Tsunoda, the Japanese driver knows consistency may be the deciding factor.

"It’s pretty clear - I need to keep scoring every race," he said. "I think I’m on the right trajectory, especially in the second half of the season. The team knows what I can do; now it’s about results."