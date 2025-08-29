Salo backs Bottas as right choice for Cadillac

Former Finnish Formula 1 driver Mika Salo has endorsed Cadillac’s decision to sign compatriot Valtteri Bottas as one of its two drivers for 2026.

Speaking to Iltalehti - a Finnish daily newspaper - Salo said: "It was expected and good news. Valtteri did exactly the right thing by staying with Mercedes as a third driver and staying with the development and modern times. He was the only right alternative for Cadillac."

Bottas, 35, struggled in his last F1 stint with Sauber after leaving Mercedes, with some suggesting he looked demoralised at the back of the grid. He admits Cadillac’s first season will also be difficult.

"The first year will definitely not be easy, but when you prepare for the worst, it is easier mentally," Bottas said. "Graeme has warned me, but I know what to expect."

Still, the Finn insisted he does not believe Cadillac will be "last" in its debut season.

Salo, who raced in F1 in the 1990s and early 2000s, told Ilta-Sanomat - another major Finnish newspaper - that Bottas’ strengths make him a safe signing. "Valtteri is reliable and doesn’t destroy cars. A young driver can break a lot of things, which makes development work more difficult."

But Salo is less convinced by Sergio Perez, Cadillac’s other signing. German outlets have already criticised the choice, claiming Mick Schumacher would have been a more natural option.

"I think someone younger would have been suitable alongside Bottas, but with experience in F1," Salo said. "I think money was a pretty big factor behind the decision. Cadillac gets quite a lot of support from Mexico."