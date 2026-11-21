George Russell has questioned whether Formula 1’s new biometric monitoring system could mislead viewers, as Max Verstappen refuses to participate over privacy concerns.

F1’s new partnership with WHOOP will allow participating drivers’ physiological data, including heart rates, to appear on television broadcasts from 2027.

While Lewis Hamilton and Liam Lawson have welcomed the initiative, Verstappen has made clear he wants no part of it.

But Russell raised a different concern.

"Everyone is different. A 45-year-old’s pulse is likely to be significantly lower than that of an 18-year-old," the Mercedes driver told Auto Motor und Sport.

He suggested viewers could wrongly interpret differences between drivers such as Fernando Alonso and Kimi Antonelli.

"When the lights go out on the starting grid, people will say ’Fernando is ice-cold’ - simply because his heart rate is much lower."

WHOOP founder Will Ahmed insisted drivers would retain control over sensitive information.

"There are certain aspects that will remain private for the drivers," he said.

"We have communicated very transparently with them about which data we want to publish and which we don’t."

Ahmed added that teams would receive more comprehensive information than television viewers.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown also stressed that participation was voluntary.

"Ultimately, it’s up to the drivers. It’s their independent choice," he said.

Lawson, meanwhile, believes the data could be fascinating.

"Even within a single lap, there are different levels of stress," he said.

"It will be very interesting for the spectators, but also for the drivers. We want to see what the others are doing, too."