Formula 1 fans will be able to see drivers’ physiological data during races from 2027 under a new four-year partnership with wearable technology company WHOOP.

The agreement will allow participating drivers to wear biometric monitors during Grands Prix, with selected real-time information incorporated into television broadcasts.

The FIA has approved the devices for in-race use, with drivers permitted to wear them for the first time at this weekend’s Las Vegas GP.

The monitors will be worn on the upper arm beneath a specially designed fire-resistant sleeve.

"Now, for the first time, we can show what happens inside a driver’s body during the most intense moments of a race," said WHOOP founder Will Ahmed.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes the technology will give viewers a new appreciation of the physical demands of racing.

"Our aim is to, for the first time, bring fans even closer to understanding what our drivers experience physically and mentally during the most intense moments of a race," he said.