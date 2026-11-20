Formula 1 has officially confirmed a long-term partnership with Nike, validating reports in October that the American sportswear giant was preparing to enter the sport in 2027.

As previously reported by Germany’s Bild newspaper, Nike will become F1’s official apparel and uniform supplier, providing co-branded clothing for personnel at Grands Prix worldwide rather than sponsoring an individual team.

The agreement will also include fan merchandise, footwear, accessories and a separate partnership with F1 Academy.

A limited-edition Las Vegas GP collection launches on Friday, marking the first public products from the collaboration.

"This is far more than a commercial partnership," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill added: "Together, we have an incredible opportunity to bring new energy to the sport, serve its athletes and inspire fans around the world."