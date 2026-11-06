Verstappen, Alonso refuse to join Wolff debate

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso have refused to be drawn into Toto Wolff’s claim that Formula 1’s era of ruthless, win-at-all-costs drivers is over.

After Kimi Antonelli sealed the world championship in Mexico, Wolff said the Italian’s success showed that "nice guys" can win at the highest level.

"This notion of win at all costs, selfish, opportunistic, ruthless for your own benefit, that model of racing driver has died," the Mercedes boss said.

When asked in Brazil what they made of Wolff’s assessment, Verstappen declined to engage.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, right?" said the quadruple world champion.

"I have nothing else to say, really. Every person is different anyway."

"I think that’s what is good for Formula 1 because if everyone has the same personality, it’s very boring."

When pressed on whether Antonelli might have needed to be more ruthless if the title fight had been closer, Verstappen added: "Maybe, maybe not."

"Who knows? It’s impossible to know, right?"

Alonso was even less interested.

When asked directly to give his view, the two-time world champion replied simply: "Nothing to add."