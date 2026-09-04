Monza energy crisis exposes 2026 rules

Formula 1 is bracing for one of the clearest demonstrations yet of the limitations of the new regulations era at Monza, as it emerges that races will be shortened from 2027 to accommodate another technical adjustment.

Fernando Alonso expects the energy situation at the iconic ’Temple of Speed’ to be among the worst of the season.

"It will be worse than Silverstone and Suzuka. Along with Las Vegas, it’s the worst on the calendar," he said.

Max Verstappen was similarly pessimistic.

"It’s going to be really painful," said the Dutchman. "We simply have to be careful with the accelerator, let’s just say it like that."

Lewis Hamilton said drivers could arrive at braking zones 20 or 30kph slower than in previous years as electrical energy runs out.

"It was always amazing to arrive here and just hear the engine screaming at the end of the straight and pulling and pulling and pulling just up into the braking zone," he said.

"That won’t be the case this weekend. Likely, the drivers will be downshifting before they get to the braking zone, which, for me, still doesn’t feel ultimately the best."

Pierre Gasly said Monza may actually help force Formula 1 towards better regulations.

"I’m not here to criticise," the Alpine driver started.

"I simply think that today’s track will reveal the limitations of these regulations. Monza is the Temple of Speed, but unfortunately, we’re going to have slightly reduced speeds."

Carlos Sainz predicts that ’yo-yo’ racing will return on Sunday, with cars overtaking and then immediately becoming vulnerable themselves.

"If you overtake, you’ll be overtaken again on the next lap," said the Spaniard.

"I prefer the classic Monza, when the engines didn’t lose power halfway down the straight."

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli, however, is somewhat more optimistic after simulator work, saying the FIA’s altered harvesting limits should reduce the most dramatic straight-line deceleration.

"I think, all in all, it’s going to be much better than what we all anticipated," said the Italian.

It emerges that the teams have now unanimously agreed to reduce normal Grand Prix distances by around five percent in 2027 - from roughly 305km to 290km - as the internal combustion component of the power unit is increased.

The shorter races avoid the need for expensive redesigns to enlarge fuel tanks and chassis packaging.