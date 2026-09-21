Antonelli has become Russell’s ’superior’ - Schumacher

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes does not understand why George Russell’s form has faded so sharply against championship leader Kimi Antonelli, while Ralf Schumacher believes the answer is simpler - the young Italian is simply the better driver.

Russell left Madrid 81 points behind Antonelli, despite showing strong pace late in the race.

"I don’t know, because we saw that the pace he had towards the end, when he was catching up to Leclerc, he was the fastest on track," Wolff told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"After the tyre changes, the performance wasn’t there anymore, and I simply don’t know where the problem lies. We need to analyse it, because clearly, the problem is there, within him, in the car, and we just need to find a way to unlock it."

Ralf Schumacher is considerably less cautious.

"George Russell has now met his match," he said on Sky Deutschland. "Kimi Antonelli is better."

"I don’t think that will change now. He’s also a bit more open and younger, I simply have to say that."

"He was not as stuck in his habits as George Russell, who has been around for a long time."

"That seems to be an advantage."

The former F1 driver added that Russell is "simply not flexible enough to mentally implement the right things" and is now struggling with the psychological impact of seeing a younger teammate take control of the championship.

"George is currently struggling with himself," Schumacher continued.

"He starts the season, wins right away, and then wins the first sprint afterwards in Shanghai. It all looks like this is going to be his season, the one he’s had to wait so long for."

"And then he gets beaten by a teenager who’s now 20, and sees his chances slipping away."

Schumacher sees the on-form reigning world champion Lando Norris as the only serious remaining threat to Antonelli.

"Lando has gained incredible strength, not just on the racetrack," said the German. "He had a speed that would have been unbeatable that weekend."

"Only the virtual safety car slowed him down."

Antonelli himself is refusing to talk as though the title is already settled, despite the possibility of stretching his advantage beyond reasonable reach in Baku this weekend.

"No, no, we still need a few races," he said at Sport in Fiera 2026 in San Marino.

"Baku is a beautiful track, it will be tough, but I think we can do very well."

He says his ambitions, however, are much larger than simply winning this year’s championship.

"I think you all know it in part," he told Italian media.

"That of becoming world champion and then becoming one of the greatest of all time. Now I’m trying to achieve the first one, then I’ll think about the next one."