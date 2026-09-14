Reliability now Antonelli’s main rival - Wolff

Toto Wolff says reliability may now be the biggest threat to Kimi Antonelli’s march toward the 2026 world championship after the Italian inherited victory in Madrid and stretched his lead to 81 points.

Antonelli did not hide that Lando Norris had been the faster driver and was effectively robbed by the timing of the Virtual Safety Car, which left the McLaren as the only leading car unable to pit.

"It doesn’t feel as good because I think Lando today deserved the win," said the Mercedes driver.

But the result nevertheless leaves Antonelli on 292 points, well clear of George Russell on 211, with Lewis Hamilton, Norris, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen all further back.

Asked whether the size of the gap now allows him to start protecting the championship, Antonelli rejected the idea.

"Well, that’s exactly what I don’t want to do," said the Italian.

Wolff says Mercedes cannot ignore the possibility that mechanical trouble is now the main danger.

"It’s a mechanical sport, we’ve already seen throughout this season that our car and even the engine have been a bit fragile," said the Mercedes boss.

"Of course, today he made a step forward. But the celebrations only happen when there’s mathematics."

"The main rival? Reliability."

Wolff also joked that Antonelli himself remains capable of causing unnecessary stress.

"He was flawless - almost flawless," the Austrian smiled.

"In the end, he kissed the wall, which always gets on my nerves a bit, but it’s ok. I think he’s a cool guy - sometimes a little too cool!"

"When he touches the wall with five laps to go and says on the radio ’check the car’, you just say: ’Seriously, again, white lines, walls?’"

Russell has already conceded that Antonelli is doing the better job and deserves the title, while Hamilton said Mercedes and its young championship leader have no real rivals this season.

"This year, neither he nor Mercedes have any rivals," said the Ferrari driver.

"I think they’ve done a phenomenal job and they deserve it."

Verstappen was equally clear after Madrid: "I’m definitely not having a comeback."

Norris, despite his frustration, also praised Antonelli’s season. "He’s leading by 80 points because he’s doing an incredible job," said the Briton.

"He’s beating a much more experienced teammate, and a decent teammate. I don’t want to give him any advice because he’s doing a scarily good job at, you know, just turned 20."

Norris was visibly jaded after losing the race, even brushing off a request in the cool-down room not to sip on a can of Coke - presumably because of sponsorship clashes.

"I’ve just done a race so I’m allowed to drink what I like," he hit back. "Thankyou so much."

Ralf Schumacher nevertheless cautioned that Mercedes cannot assume the title is already over, with a car update reportedly planned for Malaysia.

"Disasters can still happen, we’ve already seen that this year," he said.

"Today it was the (Virtual) Safety Car - McLaren was faster, you mustn’t forget that. So the update has to work, it can’t backfire."