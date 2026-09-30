Albers says Piastri lacks Verstappen’s ’bite’

Oscar Piastri’s difficult run has drawn fresh criticism after his mistake in Baku, with former F1 driver Christijan Albers questioning whether the McLaren driver has the aggression of a driver like Max Verstappen.

The Australian had been on course for the 2025 title before his late-season collapse, and his struggles have continued into 2026 as teammate and world champion Lando Norris has increasingly taken control at McLaren.

In Baku, Piastri started P3 and was in contention for a podium before locking up and running straight on at Turn 1.

Albers told De Telegraaf that the error is symbolic of Piastri’s weakness.

"He’s simply going back to sleep," said the former Minardi driver.

"He’s simply not a racer like Max."

Albers said the biggest difference is Piastri’s lack of aggression.

"You can tell that this sharpness, this aggression, this bite isn’t there with him," said the Dutchman.

Piastri was attacking George Russell while also coming under pressure from Verstappen when he missed the braking point.

The mistake dropped him out of contention and outside the points.

Jacques Villeneuve was similarly critical, describing it as a "rookie mistake".

"He looked in his mirror and completely missed the braking point," the 1997 world champion said.