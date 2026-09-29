Wolff skipped Baku for son’s karting

Toto Wolff’s absence from the Azerbaijan GP had a family explanation - the Mercedes boss was following nine-year-old son Jack’s karting season in Italy.

Former F1 driver Gerhard Berger was there for the same reason, with his own son Johan racing against Jack.

Berger, 67, told Osterreich that he and Wolff now cross paths regularly at karting events. "We run into each other regularly," he told the newspaper this week.

"And we don’t just talk about karting. Lukas and Mathias, Niki’s sons, often join us too."

Berger said following his son has become an important personal project: "I’ve made it my mission."

"For me, this is a chance to pass something on and build a close relationship with one of my children."

The Austrian also reflected on how much junior racing has changed.

"During the half hour we’re chatting, my nine-year-old son is sitting over there studying data," Berger revealed.

"Which brings us back to the excellent training that boys need these days."

Berger was also asked about Wolff’s Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli.

"You can’t compare Kimi to Max or Senna yet," he insisted. "He still has a long way to go."

"But with his speed, his ease, his youth, and his refreshing personality, he’s the new star in Formula 1."

"If nothing extraordinary happens, he’ll be world champion this year. I’ll be happy for Kimi and for Toto."

Berger remains less enthusiastic about one aspect of the new-generation Formula 1 cars.

"What bothers me is that overtaking is no longer about braking, no longer a suicide manoeuvre, but pure energy management," said Berger.

"That’s why I’m happy every day that I was racing during Formula 1’s golden age."