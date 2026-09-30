Ferrari issues extraordinary Vasseur backing

Ferrari has taken the unusual step of organising a rushed virtual media call to publicly back Frederic Vasseur amid the intensifying speculation over his future and links with Christian Horner.

Ferrari Chief Communications Officer Maria Conti said she was speaking on behalf of the company’s management and repeatedly stressed that its position on Vasseur has not changed.

"Ferrari has made its choices already, and we have confidence, full confidence, in Fred Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so," she said.

"At this time and in this particular moment, it’s really important that the team remains united and cohesive, and we are focused all the energy on the work ahead."

Conti also directly addressed the Christian Horner speculation, making clear Ferrari does not intend to entertain reports linking the former Red Bull boss with Maranello.

"Ferrari has always attracted extraordinary interest, and it is only natural that many professionals aspire to be part of it," she said.

"It is a reflection of the strength of what Ferrari really represents. This is not just related to the story in The Times of Mr Horner, but in general there is a lot of speculation about that."

"So again, we have confidence in Fred Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so."

Conti said Ferrari deliberately intervened now in an attempt to stop the issue dominating the forthcoming Grand Prix weekend in Malaysia.

"We are doing that today because we would like to avoid that in the next weekend in Malaysia being occupied only with this kind of gossip and speculation."