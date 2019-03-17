20 February 2019
Alonso ’may’ attend Barcelona test - McLaren
"Maybe he’ll come here next week"
Search
McLaren says Fernando Alonso will "maybe" be trackside at the Barcelona test next week.
Earlier, there was speculation the now retired-from-F1 Spaniard could actually test for the Woking team this winter.
Spanish reports, however, said those claims were wide of the mark, even if Alonso will be in the city for the Mobile World Congress event next week.
"Fernando is part of the McLaren family," sporting director Gil de Ferran told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper. "Maybe he’ll come here next week."
McLaren
20 February 2019
add_circle 2019 McLaren ’not perfect’ - Norris
18 February 2019
add_circle Another complaint against tobacco sponsorship lodged
18 February 2019
add_circle McLaren happy about Renault optimism for 2019
15 February 2019
add_circle Alonso is de-facto ’reserve driver’ - Brown
More on McLaren
Formula 1 news
20 February 2019
add_circle Alonso ’may’ attend Barcelona test - McLaren
20 February 2019
add_circle 2019 McLaren ’not perfect’ - Norris
20 February 2019
add_circle UK factory closure won’t affect Honda F1
20 February 2019
add_circle Pirelli looking for 2021 F1 test car
20 February 2019