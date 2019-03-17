GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10
Alonso ’may’ attend Barcelona test - McLaren

"Maybe he’ll come here next week"

By GMM

20 February 2019 - 12:32

McLaren says Fernando Alonso will "maybe" be trackside at the Barcelona test next week.

Earlier, there was speculation the now retired-from-F1 Spaniard could actually test for the Woking team this winter.

Spanish reports, however, said those claims were wide of the mark, even if Alonso will be in the city for the Mobile World Congress event next week.

"Fernando is part of the McLaren family," sporting director Gil de Ferran told El Mundo Deportivo newspaper. "Maybe he’ll come here next week."

