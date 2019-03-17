20 February 2019
Rosberg, Button to be TV pundits in 2019
"F1 is a sport I love"
Two former world champions will regularly be in the F1 paddock in 2019.
Nico Rosberg has been signed up to attend 10 grands prix for the German broadcaster RTL — up two races compared to last year.
"To keep the connection to formula one means a lot to me," said the 2016 title winner.
Also in the paddocks this year will be 2009 world champion Jenson Button, who has been signed up as a pundit by Britain’s Sky for the entire 21-race calendar.
"F1 is a sport I love, a sport I lived for 17 years and a sport I’m excited to help deliver to the fans," he said.
