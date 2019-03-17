Rosberg, Button to be TV pundits in 2019

Two former world champions will regularly be in the F1 paddock in 2019.

Nico Rosberg has been signed up to attend 10 grands prix for the German broadcaster RTL — up two races compared to last year.

"To keep the connection to formula one means a lot to me," said the 2016 title winner.

Also in the paddocks this year will be 2009 world champion Jenson Button, who has been signed up as a pundit by Britain’s Sky for the entire 21-race calendar.

"F1 is a sport I love, a sport I lived for 17 years and a sport I’m excited to help deliver to the fans," he said.