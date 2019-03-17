2019 McLaren ’not perfect’ - Norris

McLaren has had a positive start to its 2019 campaign.

While Ferrari impressed with its early test form in Barcelona, it was McLaren’s new blue and orange 2019 car in second on the timesheets on both Monday and Tuesday.

"It is an improvement from last year," rookie driver Lando Norris confirmed.

"I wasn’t the driver last year, but seeing the motivation from everyone, it definitely seems to be going in the right direction."

However, Norris is cautious about gushing over the new McLaren, even though it was slower only than the impressive Ferrari in Barcelona so far.

"The real positive is the laps we have done, so we are happy," he said.

"So far, there are no surprises. We have improved some things compared to last year but we definitely do not have a perfect car yet," added Norris.

"There is still a lot of work left. We cannot say that the car is already cured of all its problems."