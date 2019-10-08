Albon ’getting better’ - Marko

Red Bull is not ready to lock in Alex Albon for 2020.

The energy drink outfit promoted the British-born Thai rookie from Toro Rosso mid this year to replace the struggling Pierre Gasly.

After Suzuka, which was Albon’s fifth race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing, Dr Helmut Marko told Osterreich newspaper: "He is getting better."

And when asked explicitly by Auto Motor und Sport if he is happy with the 23-year-old, Marko answered: "Considering he was at Suzuka for the first time, he did a very good qualifying.

"He has some speed to gain in the race. He takes too long to get going," the Red Bull official added.