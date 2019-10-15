Mexican GP || October 26 || 13h10 (Local time)

Alonso will only return to top team - Briatore

"Only if he has a seat at Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull"

Search

By GMM

15 October 2019 - 14:20
Alonso will only return to top team (...)

Flavio Briatore says Fernando Alonso will only return to Formula 1 if he gets an offer from a top team.

The Spaniard quit the sport last year, insisting he would rather take on challenges in sports car, Indycar and off-road rallying than continue to race in the F1 midfield.

"Alonso (returning)? I spoke to him about it," Briatore, who remains close to Alonso’s management, told Italian radio Rai Gr Parlamento.

"Fernando will return only if he has a seat at Ferrari, Mercedes or Red Bull, otherwise it makes no sense."

When asked if a return to Ferrari for Alonso is a possibility given the way they parted company four years ago, Briatore answered: "Everything is possible, if they want to win."

keyboard_arrow_left

Boss scolds Magnussen for Suzuka outburst

Albon ’getting better’ - Marko

keyboard_arrow_right

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less