F1 agrees new deal for Miami race

Formula 1 is trying once again to get a grand prix up and running in Miami.

Earlier this year, it became clear that Liberty Media’s plans for a race in downtown Miami were now dead. The Miami Herald reported that disruption in the city in Florida "would be too great".

However, it then emerged that F1 was looking at an alternative Miami venue - Hard Rock Stadium, located north of Miami in Miami Gardens.

"We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 and Hard Rock Stadium have reached an agreement in principle to host the first-ever Miami grand prix," Tom Garfinkel, CEO of the Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins, announced.

The statement was issued jointly with F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches.

Like F1’s first Miami project, there are hurdles. The Miami Herald said even district commissioner Barbara Jordan and Miami Gardens mayor Olivier Gilbert are opposed to the plan.

Bratches, though, is confident. The circuit would be funded by Hard Rock Stadium owner Stephen Ross, with the race held mostly on stadium grounds.

"Hosting the race at the stadium site limits the work that has to be done to public streets, which means very little disruption to surrounding residents and businesses as we prepare for the race," said Bratches.