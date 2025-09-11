McLaren’s Monza call ’borders on absurd’ - Danner

Former Formula 1 driver Christian Danner has joined the critics of McLaren’s controversial handling of the Oscar Piastri-Lando Norris swap at Monza.

Max Verstappen, who won the Italian GP comfortably, was heard laughing over team radio as McLaren instructed Piastri to let Norris by after the Briton lost time in a slow pitstop.

Speaking to AvD Motorsport Magazin, Danner said Verstappen’s reaction was spot on.

"It’s completely understandable that Max laughed so much," said the 67-year-old German. "If I were him, I would have done the same and communicated it too.

"Because that’s a great way to ridicule your opponent."

Danner made clear he opposes McLaren’s ’papaya rules’ approach to the 2025 title fight.

"It’s quite unusual for a Formula 1 team to shuffle drivers around like puppets under the guise of fairness," he explained. "In retrospect, I think McLaren wouldn’t have handled one or two things in the same way now.

"But the whole process was such that, personally, I have to say it borders on absurd."

The former Zakspeed and Rial driver suggested the real flashpoint may only come when Piastri decides he has had enough.

Danner’s comments follow those of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who told Blick this week he suspects McLaren would rather see Norris than Piastri crowned world champion.

"I’m sure there’s internal discussion," Danner said. "It’s perfectly normal for things to simmer, and actions like those in Monza increase the pressure.

"At some point, the pressure in McLaren’s boiler will build to the point of an explosion. At some point, Piastri’s temper will also explode."