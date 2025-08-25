Ford expands full Red Bull F1 role for 2026

Ford has confirmed its return to Formula 1 next year will be a full collaboration with Red Bull’s in-house engine program for 2026 and beyond.

"We didn’t really want to work on the combustion engine at first," Ford motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook told Auto Motor und Sport. "We’re doing it now because we still have a lot to learn in this area.

"We were initially helping with parts production, but now we’re working on almost the entire car and the operational side."

Ford’s comeback was motivated by the all-new regulations, carbon neutrality, and F1’s global boom, he said.

"We also wanted to learn more about electrification - battery chemistry, powertrains, inverters, calibration, control, and how all of this interacts with the combustion engine," Rushbrook added.

The American giant is no stranger to F1, with 176 wins, 10 constructors’ and 13 drivers’ titles through Cosworth. But its last foray ended badly - buying Stewart GP in 1999, rebranding it Jaguar, and then selling it to Red Bull in 2005.

"The last time we worked with a team was with Jaguar, and we learned that we weren’t very good at it," Rushbrook admitted. "We don’t have a full program with a manufacturer today, anywhere."

Now, with Red Bull, Ford believes the timing is perfect. "They had just decided to develop their own program for 2026. The project was still in its early stages, but even then they were aware resources were limited, even for a major F1 team, especially since Milton Keynes had never developed its own engine before."

Red Bull has been powered by Honda since 2019 in a near-exclusive partnership, while customer teams like Haas or Williams essentially adapt to whatever Ferrari or Mercedes supply. Cadillac, meanwhile, will enter in 2026 with customer Ferrari engines before GM develops its own in 2028.

"Cadillac will enter Formula 1 in 2026, with Ferrari engines, but we look forward to any competition," Rushbrook said. "Whether it’s Ferrari cars with Ferrari engines, Cadillac cars with Ferrari engines, or anyone else."