2019 tyres would mean higher pressures in 2020 - Pirelli

Mario Isola has warned that Pirelli would have to increase mandatory running pressures if the teams reject the 2020 tyres.

In Austin, teams got their first taste of the proposed 2020 tyres, and the feedback was nearly universally negative.

However, Pirelli boss Isola is hoping the teams get a better impression when the tyres are tested again after Abu Dhabi.

"If we do not change the construction, the only possibility is to increase the pressure," he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"The new construction was designed with the aim of keeping the pressures as low as possible, in line with the increased performance of the cars."

Isola thinks the teams were simply not ready to test the 2020 tyres in Austin.

"I understand perfectly well that the teams prefer to concentrate on the races and that they could not adjust the settings to these tyres," he said.

"They are wider, especially at the rear, and this has an impact on the balance of the car.

"We need a little more time to understand if we have achieved our goals," Isola continued. "Then we will be happy to discuss the results with the teams and see what is best for the sport."